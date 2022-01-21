Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

1/10/2022 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/7/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – CVR Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

12/6/2021 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 593,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,474. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

