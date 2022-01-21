Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Experian (LON: EXPN) recently:
- 1/18/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/17/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/14/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,093 ($42.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £28.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,441.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,257.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.
