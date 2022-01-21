Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Experian (LON: EXPN) recently:

1/18/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/17/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/14/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,093 ($42.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £28.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,441.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,257.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

