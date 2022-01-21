WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 27.6% This Week

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00012703 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $593.12 million and $95.47 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

