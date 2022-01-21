WePower 1-Day Volume Hits $4,262.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WePower has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a market cap of $2.04 million and $4,262.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006411 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

