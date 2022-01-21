Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.20 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.