Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 1.4%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 5,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.33 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial, property, accident and sickness, boiler and machinery, marine, and automobile liability insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products, and ice cream cones through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

