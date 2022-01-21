WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Shares of WEX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

