Weyerhaeuser (WY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.