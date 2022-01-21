Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,373 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

