Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,099 ($42.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,996.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The firm has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -22.05. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61).

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

