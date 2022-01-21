William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOCO. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

