WINk Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017835 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

