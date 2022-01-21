Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $127.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $99.31 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

