WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.14. 162,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 142,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $429,000.

