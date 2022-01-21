WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $851.93 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

