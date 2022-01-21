WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.05

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and traded as high as $44.41. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 184,460 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,420,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,546,000 after acquiring an additional 107,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 930,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

