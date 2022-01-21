WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.05

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and traded as high as $44.41. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 184,460 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,420,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,546,000 after acquiring an additional 107,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 930,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

