Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

NYSE PRU opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

