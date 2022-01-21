Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Up 3.5%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares were up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 9,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

