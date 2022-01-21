Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Woodcoin has a market cap of $424,337.63 and $638.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,444.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.70 or 0.07127834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00316617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00865455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00071748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009614 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00470273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00261140 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

