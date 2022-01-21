WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $583,978.52 and $384,027.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006589 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,196,007 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

