Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $759.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of WOR opened at $54.51 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

