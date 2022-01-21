Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Achieves $9.69 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $36,537.43 or 1.00008296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.69 billion and approximately $488.81 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00094125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00450567 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 265,110 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

