Wrapped BNB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $882.06 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $882.06 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $384.79 or 0.01057108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,215,343 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

