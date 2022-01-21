Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $620,075.80 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $620,075.80 and approximately $11,912.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $322.79 or 0.00834724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

