WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 7.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares were down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 124,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,598,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WW shares. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $844.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WW International in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

