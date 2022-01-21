Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,880,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

