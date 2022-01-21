Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

XBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.