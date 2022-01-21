Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Christopher John Kenney Purchases 700 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) insider Christopher John Kenney bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $20,167.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 778,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 343,078 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XENE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

