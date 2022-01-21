Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) shares were down 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 13,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 84,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,736,737 shares in the company, valued at C$1,118,663.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 398,500 shares of company stock worth $70,999.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

