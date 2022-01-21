Xion Finance (XGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $365,516.59

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $365,516.59 and $10,591.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00066090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.62 or 0.07131952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.34 or 0.99767181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00061100 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

