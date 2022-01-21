XMON (XMON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $42,895.09 or 1.16826963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $64.12 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

