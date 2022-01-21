Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,737 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Xometry worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $13,470,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,220,449.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,437 shares of company stock worth $5,919,049.

Several research firms have issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $54.90 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.