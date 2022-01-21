XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 16.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

