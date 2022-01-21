YAM Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006380 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

