Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $33,766.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00293441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00084231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00110404 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

