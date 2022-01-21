Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Critical Review

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yext alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yext and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 103.27%. BlueCity has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Yext.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.17% -41.14% -15.25% BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 2.86 -$94.69 million ($0.70) -11.16 BlueCity $158.06 million 0.31 -$34.00 million N/A N/A

BlueCity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Volatility and Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yext beats BlueCity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.