Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.42 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00008471 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $265.89 million and approximately $62.42 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,849,894 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars.

