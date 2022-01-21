Yocoin (YOC) Tops One Day Volume of $602.00

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Yocoin has a market cap of $66,378.76 and $602.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.51 or 0.00310381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003712 BTC.

About Yocoin

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Yocoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0 . Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

Yocoin Coin Trading

