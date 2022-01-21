Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading Up 4.5%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.26). Approximately 2,376,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.18.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

