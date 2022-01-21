Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.78. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,577,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 680,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,575,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,336. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

