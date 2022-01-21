Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.14). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diginex.

EQOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on shares of Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Diginex has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

