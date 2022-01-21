Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $460.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $451.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.