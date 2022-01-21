Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

GSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

GSBC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,256. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

