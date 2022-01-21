Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Humanigen reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%.

HGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 192.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

HGEN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.95. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

