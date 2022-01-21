Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $9.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 to $11.25. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $38.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $37.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $42.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $290.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.07.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

