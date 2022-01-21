Zacks: Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $110,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $630,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
AEMD stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
