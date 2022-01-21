Zacks: Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $110,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $630,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEMD stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

