Zacks: Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $76.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.91 million and the highest is $76.90 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $71.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $859.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.