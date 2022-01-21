Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

