Zacks: Analysts Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will announce sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.42 million and the highest is $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

