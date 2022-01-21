Zacks: Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.31. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Shares of FSLR traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. 2,298,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

